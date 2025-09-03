Pornhub Settles with FTC Over Child Abuse Content

The Federal Trade Commission and the state of Utah announced that the operators of Pornhub.com and other adult sites have settled charges relating to inadequate measures against child sexual abuse and nonconsensual content.

According to the FTC, Pornhub's management body, Aylo, will establish a program to prevent such material's distribution. Further, they have agreed to a $5 million penalty payment to the state of Utah.

This development marks a pivotal effort to enhance regulatory compliance and safeguard internet users from illegal and harmful online content.