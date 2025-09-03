Left Menu

Pornhub Settles with FTC Over Child Abuse Content

Pornhub's operators have agreed to a settlement with the FTC and Utah regarding their failure to block child sexual abuse and nonconsensual material. As part of this agreement, they will implement preventive measures and pay a $5 million penalty. This action is a significant step towards improving online safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-09-2025 20:24 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 20:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Federal Trade Commission and the state of Utah announced that the operators of Pornhub.com and other adult sites have settled charges relating to inadequate measures against child sexual abuse and nonconsensual content.

According to the FTC, Pornhub's management body, Aylo, will establish a program to prevent such material's distribution. Further, they have agreed to a $5 million penalty payment to the state of Utah.

This development marks a pivotal effort to enhance regulatory compliance and safeguard internet users from illegal and harmful online content.

