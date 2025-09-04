Deluge in Jammu and Kashmir: Torrential Rains Trigger Warnings Across Districts
Jammu and Kashmir faces relentless rainfall, prompting red alerts from the Meteorological Centre. Flood-like conditions threaten districts as rivers swell dangerously. Authorities have closed schools, issued travel advisories, and remain vigilant amid rising water levels, with further heavy rain predicted in the coming days.
- Country:
- India
For a third consecutive day, heavy rain has pummeled the Bhaderwah region in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, forcing the Regional Meteorological Centre to issue a red alert for Doda as well as neighboring districts including Rajouri, Reasi, Udhampur, and Kishtwar.
Amid the unyielding rainfall, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has extended orange and yellow alerts across several other regions, as major rivers like Jhelum and Chenab swell to alarming levels. With schools closed and travel advisory issued, authorities urge residents to take precautions.
Flash flood-like conditions have been reported across the region, with authorities on high alert to tackle the potential crisis. The IMD predicts further heavy rainfall over the next few days, challenging the resilience of the affected communities and testing emergency response efforts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Himachal Pradesh Battles Aftermath of Heavy Rains: Roads Restored, Apple Transport Hindered
Haryana Faces Devastation as Heavy Rains Trigger Fatal Incidents and Flood Management Efforts
IMD Issues Orange Alert for Heavy Rainfall in Jharkhand
Shuttle Services Between Jammu and Katra Suspended Amidst Heavy Rainfall
Delhi on High Alert as Heavy Rainfall Looms Over the Capital