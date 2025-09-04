Left Menu

Deluge in Jammu and Kashmir: Torrential Rains Trigger Warnings Across Districts

Jammu and Kashmir faces relentless rainfall, prompting red alerts from the Meteorological Centre. Flood-like conditions threaten districts as rivers swell dangerously. Authorities have closed schools, issued travel advisories, and remain vigilant amid rising water levels, with further heavy rain predicted in the coming days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 10:23 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 10:23 IST
Rainfall lashes Bhaderwah (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

For a third consecutive day, heavy rain has pummeled the Bhaderwah region in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, forcing the Regional Meteorological Centre to issue a red alert for Doda as well as neighboring districts including Rajouri, Reasi, Udhampur, and Kishtwar.

Amid the unyielding rainfall, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has extended orange and yellow alerts across several other regions, as major rivers like Jhelum and Chenab swell to alarming levels. With schools closed and travel advisory issued, authorities urge residents to take precautions.

Flash flood-like conditions have been reported across the region, with authorities on high alert to tackle the potential crisis. The IMD predicts further heavy rainfall over the next few days, challenging the resilience of the affected communities and testing emergency response efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

