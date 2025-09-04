Punjab Finance Minister Urges Fair Aid Amidst GST Reform Celebrations

Advocate Harpal Singh Cheema, Punjab's Finance, Planning, Excise, and Taxation Minister, urged the Indian government on Thursday to show the same humanitarian commitment towards Punjab as seen in its aid to Afghanistan under Taliban rule. Cheema questioned the Union Government's priorities, contrasting the swift assistance to Afghanistan with delays in addressing Punjab's flood crisis.

In a press statement, Minister Cheema highlighted Punjab's consistent role in bolstering the nation's food security and economy, underlining the state's need for prompt and substantial support during its trying times. He queried, "If humanitarian aid can cross borders, why is there a hesitation to assist our own citizens?"

Cheema called for urgent measures to help flood-affected citizens by fast-tracking relief packages, infrastructure support, and rehabilitation efforts. Reaffirming the Punjab Government's dedication to aid, he encouraged contributions to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund and assured transparency in aid utilization.

On another note, Finance Minister Cheema welcomed the recent GST rate reductions, a long-standing demand of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), asserting that the new GST structure should benefit consumers, particularly those hit by inflation. He underscored its importance since the GST system's inception, highlighting that states are yet to achieve economic stability.

Cheema pressed the Union government to continue the pledged GST compensation to states for maintaining fiscal health amidst ongoing challenges. He further requested rapid financial aid for Punjab's flood victims, emphasizing the necessity of this support. (ANI)

