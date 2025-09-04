Punjab Battles Severe Floods as Central Government Stands Firm with Affected Farmers

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan arrived in Punjab's flood-hit districts of Amritsar and Gurdaspur on Thursday, describing the situation as serious while noting the devastation of crops and widespread public impact.

Chouhan stated that two central teams are conducting damage evaluations, emphasizing that the central government stands firmly with Punjab's farmers and citizens during this crisis.

With 1,655 villages affected by severe flooding and the death toll standing at 37, the Punjab government has launched extensive rescue and relief operations. In Gurdaspur, the most affected district, alongside others like Ferozepur and Amritsar, authorities use drones and conduct evacuation drives to aid the afflicted.

In Mohali's Derabassi area, officials, including Additional Deputy Commissioner Anmol Singh Dhaliwal, conducted surprise visits to evaluate emergency readiness. Residents were assured of robust preparations, including standby machinery for water drainage and the mapping of vulnerable areas.

Preventive measures are emphasized, with Executive Officer Ravneet Singh tasked with maintaining roads and drains to prevent further complications. Confidence in the administration's vigilance is bolstered through these proactive checks and community engagements.