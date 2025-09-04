Left Menu

Punjab Battles Severe Floods as Central Government Stands Firm with Affected Farmers

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan visits flood-hit Punjab, noting two central teams assess damages. With 1,655 villages affected, the government ramps up relief efforts. Local authorities inspect emergency measures to ensure readiness and protect residents in vulnerable areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 22:47 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 22:47 IST
Punjab Battles Severe Floods as Central Government Stands Firm with Affected Farmers
Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan arrived in Punjab's flood-hit districts of Amritsar and Gurdaspur on Thursday, describing the situation as serious while noting the devastation of crops and widespread public impact.

Chouhan stated that two central teams are conducting damage evaluations, emphasizing that the central government stands firmly with Punjab's farmers and citizens during this crisis.

With 1,655 villages affected by severe flooding and the death toll standing at 37, the Punjab government has launched extensive rescue and relief operations. In Gurdaspur, the most affected district, alongside others like Ferozepur and Amritsar, authorities use drones and conduct evacuation drives to aid the afflicted.

In Mohali's Derabassi area, officials, including Additional Deputy Commissioner Anmol Singh Dhaliwal, conducted surprise visits to evaluate emergency readiness. Residents were assured of robust preparations, including standby machinery for water drainage and the mapping of vulnerable areas.

Preventive measures are emphasized, with Executive Officer Ravneet Singh tasked with maintaining roads and drains to prevent further complications. Confidence in the administration's vigilance is bolstered through these proactive checks and community engagements.

TRENDING

1
FAA to Modernize Airplane Certification Standards

FAA to Modernize Airplane Certification Standards

 United States
2
Maratha Quota Movement Progress: A Dialogue for Change

Maratha Quota Movement Progress: A Dialogue for Change

 India
3
Celebrating Teachers: The Architects of India's Future

Celebrating Teachers: The Architects of India's Future

 India
4
Microsoft's Bold Commitment to AI Education at the White House

Microsoft's Bold Commitment to AI Education at the White House

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI powers next wave of sustainable business innovation

Education 5.0: AI and personalized learning drive the future of learning

AI-driven sustainability: How technology is reshaping corporate energy strategies

AI powers precision medicine and bioinformatics: Progress and challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025