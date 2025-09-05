Left Menu

Rajasthan CM Praises Modi's GST Reforms as 'Historic Gift' for Citizens

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanalal Sharma praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for recent GST reforms, highlighting their benefits for the common man. The simplification of tax slabs, announced by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, is seen as a significant move to aid farmers, traders, and the general populace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-09-2025 10:41 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 10:41 IST
Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanalal Sharma has expressed his appreciation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative to rationalize the Goods and Services Tax (GST). Addressing reporters on Thursday, Sharma commended the changes, underscoring their role in reducing tax slabs on essential items.

"Under the leadership of PM Modi, a historic decision was made yesterday," Sharma remarked, referring to the GST Council's recent resolution. He thanked Modi on behalf of Rajasthan's eight crore citizens, noting how the reforms align with the essential needs of 'roti, kapda aur makaan'—food, clothes, and shelter—for the average citizen. The Chief Minister emphasized that the reforms will benefit farmers, laborers, and traders nationwide.

Echoing Sharma's sentiments, Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Diya Kumari lauded the efforts of PM Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. She described the GST reforms as a significant boon for the populace, terming them a 'big gift' that has brought relief across the board.

The 56th GST Council meeting introduced a two-slab structure of 5% and 18%, consolidating the previous 12% and 28% rates. Union Finance Minister Sitharaman announced the restructuring, highlighting its impact on goods and services ranging from agricultural equipment and medical kits to automobiles and consumer electronics. Another slab, set at 40%, targets luxury and 'sin' products like tobacco, high-end vehicles, and sugary drinks. Essential services, however, remain exempt from GST.

(With inputs from agencies.)

