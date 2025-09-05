Left Menu

Empowering Women: BMJD Takes a Stand for Rights in Odisha

BJD president Naveen Patnaik urges the Biju Mahila Janata Dal to champion women's rights in Odisha. With rising crimes against women reported, BMJD president Snehangini Chhuria vows to advocate for justice. She criticizes government inaction and pledges a continued fight for women's safety and dignity.

Bhubaneswar | Updated: 05-09-2025 23:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Naveen Patnaik, president of BJD, urged the Biju Mahila Janata Dal (BMJD) members on Friday to advocate for women's rights in Odisha. Patnaik met with BMJD leaders, including newly appointed president Snehangini Chhuria, emphasizing the need for action.

During a press conference, Chhuria highlighted alarming statistics, noting that Odisha has witnessed around 4,000 reported rapes over the past 15 months, averaging 15 incidents daily. She expressed concern over the state's failure to implement effective measures to curb these crimes.

Chhuria called for stronger actions against offenders, criticizing current efforts as merely symbolic. She pledged that BMJD will intensify its fight for justice, focusing on enhancing women's safety and dignity across the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

