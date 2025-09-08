Capitalmind Flexi Cap Fund Achieves Rs 100 Crore Milestone in Just 35 Days
Capitalmind Mutual Fund's Flexi Cap Fund reached a milestone, surpassing Rs 100 crore in assets under management within 35 days of its launch, driven by its community of investors and strategic partnerships.
Capitalmind Mutual Fund announced on Monday that its pioneering scheme, the Capitalmind Flexi Cap Fund, has exceeded Rs 100 crore in assets under management (AUM), reaching this significant milestone within just 35 days.
The fund, which launched on July 18, saw its asset base swell past Rs 100 crore as of August 22, 2025, demonstrating the strong engagement with over 5,100 unique investors and more than 1,800 empanelled distributors.
Capitalmind is set to bolster systematic investment plan (SIP) participation and enhance integration with its platform and distributors, following its regulatory approval from Sebi to operate as a mutual fund earlier this year.
