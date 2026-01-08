Left Menu

Foreign Investors Return to Japan’s Bonds Amid Fiscal Policy Shift

Japanese long-term bonds saw the first foreign inflows in weeks as policymakers planned reduced debt issuance. Foreigners purchased ¥273.5 billion, marking a shift in sentiment. Japanese stocks and short-term bills also saw foreign interest, with the Nikkei reaching historic levels despite slight retreat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2026 09:40 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 09:40 IST
Foreign Investors Return to Japan’s Bonds Amid Fiscal Policy Shift
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Foreign investors are showing renewed interest in Japanese bonds, marking the first weekly inflow in three weeks through January 3. The move follows a signal from policymakers to adopt a more cautious debt issuance approach, alleviating concerns over an expansionary fiscal policy.

Data released on Thursday by Japan's Ministry of Finance highlighted the purchase of approximately ¥273.5 billion ($1.74 billion) in Japanese long-term debt securities by foreigners, the first such net buy since December 13. This comes after the approval of a plan on December 26 to issue the smallest amount of super-long government bonds in 17 years, totaling ¥17.4 trillion for the fiscal year beginning April 2026.

In addition, Japanese short-term bills recorded ¥137 billion in net foreign inflows last week. Despite an earlier ¥4.45 trillion selloff, the outlook for interest rates remains a concern. Japanese stocks also saw strong foreign investment with ¥8.27 trillion pumped into the market last year, the most in over a decade, as the Nikkei reached a record close before slightly retreating.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rajasthan: ACB lodges case against consumer officials, private firms for irregularities in food supply scheme

Rajasthan: ACB lodges case against consumer officials, private firms for irr...

 India
2
Two killed as bike hits electric pole in UP's Ballia

Two killed as bike hits electric pole in UP's Ballia

 India
3
UPDATE 1-Two die in shooting in Salt Lake City church parking lot, several injured

UPDATE 1-Two die in shooting in Salt Lake City church parking lot, several i...

 Global
4
2 killed in shooting in Mormon church parking lot in Salt Lake City

2 killed in shooting in Mormon church parking lot in Salt Lake City

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Artificial Intelligence Literacy in Nursing Education for Ethical and Clinical Practice

Transforming Wastewater Treatment with AI for Sustainability and Circular Economy Goals

From Information to Acceptance: How Social Research Improves Mpox Response in Europe

Beyond Diamonds: How Structural Bottlenecks Are Holding Back Botswana’s Economic Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026