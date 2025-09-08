Controversy Erupts Over National Emblem at Kashmir's Revered Hazratbal Shrine

National Conference President Farooq Abdullah and Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah marked the death anniversary of Sheikh Abdullah, paying homage to the influential leader. Sheikh Abdullah, revered as 'Sher-e-Kashmir', played a significant role in the region's history as its first Prime Minister and later as Chief Minister.

During the commemorations, Farooq Abdullah sparked a debate by criticizing the state's Waqf Board for installing a plaque with India's national emblem at the Hazratbal Shrine, a move he deemed inappropriate. He recounted how local efforts, including personal sacrifices, initially funded the shrine, arguing the emblem installation went against this communal spirit.

The plaque sparked major controversy, leading to public unrest at the shrine where a mob defaced the emblem. The incident ignited discussions on the balance between national symbols and religious sentiments, highlighting the sensitivity surrounding cultural and religious landmarks in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)