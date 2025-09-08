Empowering Change: Merck Foundation's Global Initiatives

The Merck Foundation's 7th Edition of the First Ladies Initiative Summit 2025 brought together leaders from Africa and Asia in a bid to drive social and healthcare reforms.

The summit, inaugurated by Chairman Prof. Dr. Frank Stangenberg-Haverkamp and attended by several First Ladies including H.E. Dr. ANA DIAS LOURENÇO from Angola, focused on empowering women and improving healthcare infrastructure. Key discussions centered on improving girls' education and providing medical scholarships.

Merck Foundation CEO, Senator Dr. Rasha Kelej, highlighted ongoing efforts to transform public healthcare and address social issues through advocacy and media training. The foundation aims to provide scholarships and initiate joint programs to uplift communities in need.

(With inputs from agencies.)