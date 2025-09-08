Fire at ONGC's Uran Plant Disrupts Mumbai Gas Supply

A fire incident at the ONGC Uran gas processing facility in Navi Mumbai resulted in a disruption to the gas supply at the MGL's city gate station located at Wadala on Monday afternoon.

The incident, which was promptly managed by ONGC's fire brigade service in approximately two hours, caused no injuries but may impact supply to CNG stations.

Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) assured that maintaining an uninterrupted supply for domestic PNG users remains its priority, while advising industrial and commercial clients to consider alternative fuels during this period of reduced pipeline pressure, until ONGC resumes full operations.

