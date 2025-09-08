Left Menu

Fire at ONGC's Uran Plant Disrupts Mumbai Gas Supply

A fire at ONGC's Uran gas plant has disrupted the gas supply to MGL's Wadala station, potentially affecting CNG availability. MGL prioritizes uninterrupted supply for domestic PNG consumers while urging industrial and commercial clients to seek alternatives until full restoration post-ONGC's operations resumption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-09-2025 21:45 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 21:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A fire incident at the ONGC Uran gas processing facility in Navi Mumbai resulted in a disruption to the gas supply at the MGL's city gate station located at Wadala on Monday afternoon.

The incident, which was promptly managed by ONGC's fire brigade service in approximately two hours, caused no injuries but may impact supply to CNG stations.

Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) assured that maintaining an uninterrupted supply for domestic PNG users remains its priority, while advising industrial and commercial clients to consider alternative fuels during this period of reduced pipeline pressure, until ONGC resumes full operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

