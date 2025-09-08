Andhra Pradesh Secures Additional Urea Supply Amid National Shortage
The Andhra Pradesh government, through Agriculture Minister K Atchannaidu, has announced an influx of 50,000 tonnes of urea to cater to peak agricultural demand. Supplementing an existing allocation, this move comes after discussions with the union government to counter nationwide supply disruptions.
Andhra Pradesh Agriculture Minister K Atchannaidu announced an additional 50,000 tonnes of urea will be received this month to meet the state's peak agricultural demand. This is in addition to the 82,151 tonnes already sanctioned in August, of which over 40,000 tonnes have been distributed.
In his statement, Atchannaidu emphasized the importance of securing this allotment amid nationwide supply disruptions through discussions with the union government. Incoming shipments include significant consignments from Coromandel International and National Fertilizers, expected to arrive shortly for statewide distribution.
Meanwhile, Civil Supplies Minister N Manohar is addressing illegal hoarding and black-marketing concerns. He assured that adequate fertilizer supply, including urea and DAP, is available, with proactive measures to prevent shortages and facilitate prompt farmer payments after paddy procurement.
