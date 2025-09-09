Left Menu

Sebi Streamlines PSU Delisting Process for State-Owned Entities

Sebi has implemented new guidelines for the voluntary delisting of Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) where the government holds 90% or more. The measures include easing the two-thirds public shareholder approval and calculating the floor price with relaxed criteria. The adjustments aim to facilitate efficient exits for state-controlled firms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2025 15:00 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 15:00 IST
Sebi Streamlines PSU Delisting Process for State-Owned Entities
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has announced new measures to streamline the voluntary delisting process for Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) where the government owns a 90% or more stake. These measures aim to simplify the exit strategy for state-controlled entities.

The changes include waiving the requirement for two-thirds public shareholder approval for delisting and providing flexibility in calculating the floor price. The delisting can now occur at a fixed price with at least a 15% premium over the floor price, regardless of how frequently the stock is traded.

Sebi's notification specifies that these provisions apply to PSUs, excluding banks, NBFCs, and insurance companies. The floor price will be calculated by the highest of three metrics: the volume-weighted average price of the last 52 weeks, the highest price in the last 26 weeks, or a joint valuation by two registered valuers. The new rules are part of Sebi's efforts to simplify procedures and encourage efficient market operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in Yarova: Russia's Deadly Strike

Tragedy in Yarova: Russia's Deadly Strike

 Ukraine
2
Political Turmoil in Nepal: Prime Minister Resigns Amid Violent Protests

Political Turmoil in Nepal: Prime Minister Resigns Amid Violent Protests

 Global
3
Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam: Powering Progress Amid Controversy

Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam: Powering Progress Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Malegaon Blast Case: Families Challenge Acquittal of Accused

Malegaon Blast Case: Families Challenge Acquittal of Accused

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025