Left Menu

Wall Street Wavers Amid Mixed Economic Indicators

Wall Street's main indexes made modest gains amid fluctuating economic indicators. Despite reduced payroll numbers hinting at a slowing labor market, bets on interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve remain, driven by concerns over tariffs and inflation. UnitedHealth and Nebius were among key stock movers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2025 20:14 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 20:14 IST
Wall Street Wavers Amid Mixed Economic Indicators
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street's main indexes showed minor progress on Tuesday, staying largely subdued after closing near record highs the previous session. This comes in light of a newly revised jobs report revealing that the U.S. economy created 911,000 fewer jobs than previously estimated over the past year.

Investors continue to bet on the Federal Reserve's decision to cut interest rates amid a weakening labor market and inflation worries. The Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all edged up slightly, with oil and health sectors seeing some of the day's most significant gains.

Oil prices rose following an attack by Israel in Qatar, boosting energy stocks by nearly 1.8%. Meanwhile, UnitedHealth and the AI firm Nebius made significant individual gains following positive announcements. However, not all stocks fared well as Albemarle took a hit due to supply concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalation in Middle East: Israel's Bold Strike in Qatar

Escalation in Middle East: Israel's Bold Strike in Qatar

 United Arab Emirates
2
IndiGo and Air India Expand Flight Services for Tourism Season

IndiGo and Air India Expand Flight Services for Tourism Season

 India
3
Bidding Battles for Citgo: Clash of Creditors and Bondholders

Bidding Battles for Citgo: Clash of Creditors and Bondholders

 Global
4
High Alert in Uttar Pradesh Amid Nepal's Political Turmoil

High Alert in Uttar Pradesh Amid Nepal's Political Turmoil

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial intelligence key to advancing food security through microbiome analysis

Breakthrough AI tech targets zero-day attacks before hackers can strike

Awareness, not just transparency, is key to responsible AI adoption

From transport to smart grids: Big data analytics reshapes urban planning priorities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025