Global Financial Markets React to Revised U.S. Jobs Data

MSCI's global equity index rose slightly, and the U.S. dollar strengthened after a U.S. payroll review revised job growth downward by 911,000. Investors are waiting for upcoming inflation data before the Fed's September 17 decision. Political events in France, Japan, and Argentina affected currency and bond markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2025 00:55 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 00:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

MSCI's global equity index experienced a modest increase, while the U.S. dollar strengthened following a U.S. payroll review that reduced job growth figures by 911,000. Despite this revision, which showed job creation stalling before Trump's tariffs, investors remain focused on upcoming inflation data and the Federal Reserve's anticipated interest rate decisions.

Global financial markets are bracing for the Fed's policy pronouncement scheduled for September 17. Investors are closely monitoring inflation data due in the days ahead, maintaining expectations for a potential rate cut. Meanwhile, Wall Street indices posted gains, supported by strong earnings outlooks and marginal Fed interventions.

In Europe, market resilience was evident despite French political turmoil resulting in a governmental collapse. The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose slightly, shaking off potential instability. Political shifts in Japan, Argentina, and Indonesia also contributed to market fluctuations. In commodities, oil prices settled higher, and gold continued its upward trend amid expectations for decreased interest rates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

