Pension Adalat: Delivering Justice and Dignity to India's Forgotten Pensioners

In a bid to deliver justice to pensioners nationwide, Union Minister of State for Personnel, Jitendra Singh, spearheaded the 14th Pension Adalat at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on a vibrant Wednesday morning. Organized by the Department of Pension & Pensioners' Welfare, the event focused on addressing the grievances of family pensioners and super senior pensioners under a dedicated theme.

The Pension Adalat tackled 894 grievances related to long-standing family pension matters across 21 different Departments and Ministries. During the inauguration, Jitendra Singh applauded the Adalat's 'whole of government approach', an initiative that unifies multiple departments and agencies to address and resolve pension disputes efficiently.

Highlighting various success stories, the Adalat resolved critical cases like that of Hony. Lt. Balveer Singh from the Punjab Regiment who finally received a substantial amount in back pension dues, reflecting the government's perseverance in ensuring justice and financial dignity for retired citizens. The event underscored the administration's ongoing commitment to serve pensioners as deserving contributors to the broader social fabric.

