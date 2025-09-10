Left Menu

Punjab Grants Six-Month Maternity Leave to ASHA Workers Amid Flood Relief Efforts

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema has announced a six-month maternity leave for ASHA workers under the Maternity Benefit Act, 1961. This move is part of a broader commitment to women's health and empowerment. Concurrently, the government is supporting flood-affected animals in the Ajnala district.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2025 21:25 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 21:25 IST
Punjab Grants Six-Month Maternity Leave to ASHA Workers Amid Flood Relief Efforts
Punjab Minister Harpal Singh Cheema (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant policy decision, Punjab's Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema declared that the state's Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs) and ASHA Facilitators will receive six months of maternity leave under the Maternity Benefit Act, 1961. The announcement, made on Wednesday, aligns with the government's existing policy of 180 days of paid maternity leave for female employees.

Minister Cheema emphasized that this new maternity leave provision will not be deducted from any other leave accounts. Moreover, it extends existing benefits already available to female employees, including those employed on a contractual basis, as consultants, or via agencies, thanks to provisions from a 2017 circular and prior approvals.

The Finance Department's approval of the Health and Family Welfare Department's request marks a commitment to improving the lives of ASHA workers, who often balance professional duties with personal caregiving roles. Meanwhile, the Punjab government is also addressing the impact of recent flooding in the Ajnala district. Relief measures include 16 camps for displaced animals, with coordinated support from the Department of Animal Husbandry and NGOs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
EU Chief Ursula von der Leyen Shifts Stance, Proposes Sanctions Against Israel Amid Gaza Conflict

EU Chief Ursula von der Leyen Shifts Stance, Proposes Sanctions Against Isra...

 Belgium
2
India's Dominating Spin Attack Stuns UAE in Asia Cup Opener

India's Dominating Spin Attack Stuns UAE in Asia Cup Opener

 United Arab Emirates
3
Tripura CM Advocates for New Criminal Laws for Swift Justice

Tripura CM Advocates for New Criminal Laws for Swift Justice

 India
4
NATO's Unmanned Challenge: Drone Incursions in Polish Airspace

NATO's Unmanned Challenge: Drone Incursions in Polish Airspace

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025