Celebrating a Historic Voice: Vivekananda's Enduring Legacy

On the solemn occasion of the 132nd anniversary of Swami Vivekananda's pivotal speech at the World Parliament of Religions in Chicago, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami commended its lasting impact. Delivered on September 11, 1893, Vivekananda's address remains a cornerstone of India's spiritual legacy.

Through a message on the social platform X, CM Dhami highlighted the speech's profound declaration of Indian cultural grandeur and its advocacy for unity, tolerance, and humanity worldwide. He urged citizens to embrace the teachings of Vivekananda, who was greatly influenced by his guru, Ramakrishna Paramhansa.

Echoing Dhami's sentiments, Prime Minister Narendra Modi referred to the speech as a 'watershed moment' in history. Vivekananda's advocacy for religious pluralism, denouncement of sectarianism, and his acknowledgment of India's cultural inclusivity were key themes that resonated globally during his address.

