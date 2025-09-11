Left Menu

Celebrating a Historic Voice: Vivekananda's Enduring Legacy

Uttarakhand CM Dhami and PM Modi commemorate the iconic 1893 Chicago speech by Swami Vivekananda at the World Parliament of Religions, emphasizing its role in promoting Indian cultural values and global tolerance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2025 10:51 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 10:51 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On the solemn occasion of the 132nd anniversary of Swami Vivekananda's pivotal speech at the World Parliament of Religions in Chicago, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami commended its lasting impact. Delivered on September 11, 1893, Vivekananda's address remains a cornerstone of India's spiritual legacy.

Through a message on the social platform X, CM Dhami highlighted the speech's profound declaration of Indian cultural grandeur and its advocacy for unity, tolerance, and humanity worldwide. He urged citizens to embrace the teachings of Vivekananda, who was greatly influenced by his guru, Ramakrishna Paramhansa.

Echoing Dhami's sentiments, Prime Minister Narendra Modi referred to the speech as a 'watershed moment' in history. Vivekananda's advocacy for religious pluralism, denouncement of sectarianism, and his acknowledgment of India's cultural inclusivity were key themes that resonated globally during his address.

(With inputs from agencies.)

