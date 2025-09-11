Scrap Heist Culprits Nabbed After Intense Police Encounter in Jhansi
In Jhansi, police arrested scrap thieves after an encounter. The gang attempted to sell stolen scrap, resulting in a shootout. One thief, Sahan Shah, was injured and arrested. Police identified suspects through surveillance and intelligence, and a criminal investigation is ongoing.
In Jhansi, an intense police encounter led to the arrest of scrap thieves on Thursday, following a theft at the shop of scrap dealer Prakash Chand Jaiswal.
According to ASP Gyanendra Kumar Singh, local intelligence and CCTV footage proved instrumental in identifying the culprits. A tip-off revealed the stolen goods were hidden on Mustra Road, prompting a police search.
During the confrontation, the criminals opened fire, prompting a counterattack that injured and subsequently captured one suspect, Sahan Shah, a notorious criminal with a lengthy record. An FIR has been filed, and investigations continue.
