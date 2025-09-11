EU's Bold Move: Phasing Out Russian Oil and Gas by 2028

The European Union is steadfast in upholding its commitment to eliminate Russian oil and gas imports by 2028. This was confirmed by EU Energy Commissioner Dan Jorgensen after discussions with U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright in Brussels.

While there is pressure from the United States to expedite the process, Jorgensen is more focused on obtaining EU member states' approval for the 2028 timetable. This plan operates independently of any existing or future sanctions against Russia.

The strategy includes boosting American liquefied natural gas imports to ensure stable energy prices, while the U.S. aims to eliminate Russian energy imports in the EU. Discussions have highlighted the importance of balancing energy source transitions carefully.

