U.S. Strengthens Energy Ties with Greece Amid Russian Supply Cuts

The U.S., aiming to diminish Russia's oil and gas influence in Europe, seeks to enhance energy partnerships with Greece. Secretary Doug Burgum discussed these ambitions in Athens while a Chevron-led consortium pursues natural gas exploration in Greek waters, underscoring the U.S.'s support for Greece's maritime claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2025 23:07 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 23:07 IST
The United States is keen on bolstering its energy relationship with Greece as part of a broader strategy to lessen Europe's dependence on Russian gas and oil, as stated by Interior Secretary Doug Burgum during his visit to Athens.

Burgum's European tour aims to secure energy supply agreements to fortify U.S. influence in the region while reducing Russia's. A recent bid from Chevron to explore Greek waters for natural gas stands as a central move in this pursuit.

The U.S. continues to pressure the EU to expedite its exit from Russian fossil fuels, mainly through increased American shale gas exports. Greece's rising imports of U.S. LNG signal growing energy relations, reinforcing Greece's maritime boundaries against disputed claims.

