Airawat Division Honors 1965 War Heroes in Grand Diamond Jubilee Celebration

The Airawat Division commemorated its victory in the Battle of Phillora during the 1965 war with a series of events in Patiala, featuring tributes to war veterans, a drone display, and a film screening. The ceremony honored the bravery and sacrifices of Indian soldiers, uniting generations in remembrance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2025 15:05 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 15:05 IST
Airawat Division of Kharga Corps celebrates victory in Battle of Phillora during 1965 War (Photo/@westerncommand_IA). Image Credit: ANI
The Airawat Division of Kharga Corps recently celebrated the Diamond Jubilee of its historic victory in the Battle of Phillora during the 1965 war against Pakistan. The commemorative events, held at the Patiala Military Station, attracted participation from war veterans, serving military personnel, dignitaries, families of martyrs, schoolchildren, and citizens.

The evening paid tribute to the unwavering spirit of Indian soldiers who defended the nation's sovereignty. With a fusion of traditional and modern elements, the program featured the felicitation of war veterans, the release of a commemorative First Day Cover, a state-of-the-art drone display, and a short war film screening. These elements collectively highlighted the rich heritage of the Indian Army.

The event's highlights included the release of a First Day Cover by Lt Gen Manoj Kumar Katiyar, symbolizing the courage and sacrifices of the soldiers. A film vividly depicted battlefield strategies, offering an educational experience for younger audiences while reminding veterans and their families of their invaluable sacrifices. Concluding with a dynamic drone display, the ceremony encapsulated the Division's dual commitment to tradition and innovation, reaffirming the Army's role as the steadfast guardian of national security.

