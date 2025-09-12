AI and Ethanol Fuel: Gadkari's Vision for Agricultural Transformation

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has expressed strong confidence in the potential of artificial intelligence (AI) to revolutionize the agriculture sector. Speaking to reporters, he underscored the significant role AI could play in improving the conditions of farmers. He urged a visit to Krishi Vigyan Kendra in Baramati to witness the innovative agricultural methods being implemented.

Gadkari also discussed the benefits of ethanol production, noting that 350-400 factories are producing ethanol in the country. He highlighted that farmers have substantially benefited, with earnings from maize-produced ethanol reaching Rs 45,000 crore. Despite criticism and claims of a conflict of interest, due to his family's involvement in ethanol firms, Gadkari dismissed such opposition as politically motivated.

The Agrovision Agriculture Exhibition, organized under Gadkari's guidance, promises to showcase advanced agricultural technologies and equipment. Scheduled for November 21-24 in Nagpur, the exhibition aims to prevent farmer suicides in Vidarbha by supporting the local agricultural community. The event will feature over 450 participating organizations and provide opportunities for startups and MSMEs to connect with market opportunities.

