Left Menu

AI and Ethanol Fuel: Gadkari's Vision for Agricultural Transformation

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari expresses optimism about artificial intelligence revolutionizing agriculture, enhancing farmers' conditions. He highlights ethanol production's benefits, despite criticism of potential conflicts of interest. The upcoming Agrovision 2025 exhibition aims to showcase modern agricultural innovations and support farmers in Vidarbha.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 12-09-2025 17:21 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 17:21 IST
AI and Ethanol Fuel: Gadkari's Vision for Agricultural Transformation
Nitin Gadkari
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has expressed strong confidence in the potential of artificial intelligence (AI) to revolutionize the agriculture sector. Speaking to reporters, he underscored the significant role AI could play in improving the conditions of farmers. He urged a visit to Krishi Vigyan Kendra in Baramati to witness the innovative agricultural methods being implemented.

Gadkari also discussed the benefits of ethanol production, noting that 350-400 factories are producing ethanol in the country. He highlighted that farmers have substantially benefited, with earnings from maize-produced ethanol reaching Rs 45,000 crore. Despite criticism and claims of a conflict of interest, due to his family's involvement in ethanol firms, Gadkari dismissed such opposition as politically motivated.

The Agrovision Agriculture Exhibition, organized under Gadkari's guidance, promises to showcase advanced agricultural technologies and equipment. Scheduled for November 21-24 in Nagpur, the exhibition aims to prevent farmer suicides in Vidarbha by supporting the local agricultural community. The event will feature over 450 participating organizations and provide opportunities for startups and MSMEs to connect with market opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bengaluru FC Unveils Pioneering Sports Excellence Centre

Bengaluru FC Unveils Pioneering Sports Excellence Centre

 Global
2
Sebi Unveils IPO Reforms, Eases Foreign Investor Entry in Bold Move

Sebi Unveils IPO Reforms, Eases Foreign Investor Entry in Bold Move

 India
3
Exiled Belarusian Prisoners Thank Trump Amid Forced Deportation Controversy

Exiled Belarusian Prisoners Thank Trump Amid Forced Deportation Controversy

 Global
4
Controversy Surrounds Adani's Coal Mining Project in Madhya Pradesh

Controversy Surrounds Adani's Coal Mining Project in Madhya Pradesh

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025