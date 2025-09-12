Left Menu

India-Pakistan Cricket Clash Sparks Controversy Amid Tensions

As India prepares to face Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025, the match is drawing backlash due to the recent Pahalgam terror attack. The victim's families and critics argue that sporting ties with Pakistan undermine national interests and morale. The Supreme Court, however, rejected a plea to halt the match.

Updated: 12-09-2025 19:29 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 19:29 IST
Sanjay Dwivedi, the father of Pahalgam terror attack victim Shubham Dwivedi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
With the upcoming India vs Pakistan match in the Asia Cup 2025 in Dubai on September 14, tensions are escalating as calls to cancel the match grow louder. Shubham Dwivedi, a victim of the Pahalgam terror attack, lost his father, Sanjay Dwivedi, who expressed strong opposition to any sports ties with Pakistan.

In a statement to ANI, Dwivedi remarked, "On April 22, 2025, 26 innocent Indian citizens were killed by Pakistan. The Indian government had declared there would be no relations with Pakistan, affirming that blood and water cannot flow together." His call for action resonates with national sentiment against the match.

Despite public outcry, the Supreme Court declined an urgent plea to stay the match. A bench led by Justices JK Maheshwari and Vijay Bishnoi ruled that the game should proceed as planned. Urvashi Jain, petitioner of the plea, emphasized that cricket matches with Pakistan send a negative message, questioning the priorities of entertainment over national security.

The plea filed highlighted concerns over national interest, soldiers' morale, and criticized the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for operating ignorantly of national issues. Moreover, ongoing Operation Sindoor against Pakistani terror camps underscores the sensitivity of scheduling such a match.

This India-Pakistan clash marks the first since the Pahalgam attack and continues to draw widespread opposition. Nevertheless, the Indian government has not objected to the match, maintaining a focus on multi-nation tournaments. Tensions remain high as the September 14 match approaches, with attention on both the sport and the wider geopolitical implications.

