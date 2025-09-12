BJP's Bold Vision for Bodoland: Peace, Progress, and Prosperity for BTR 2025

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unveiled its Election Vision Document for the 2025 Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) polls on Friday. The comprehensive roadmap, launched at the State Party Headquarters in Guwahati, sets forth key commitments to ensure peace, security, and development in the region. Present at the event were Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and State BJP President Dilip Saikia.

The Vision Document is articulated in multiple languages—Assamese, Bodo, and English—emphasizing inclusivity. It outlines eight core commitments and kicks off its campaign with songs in five regional languages. Chief Minister Sarma highlighted the region's recent strides in peace and progress, underscored by the revocation of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) and increased government funding, rising from Rs 100 crore in 2016 to Rs 1,500 crore.

Chief Minister Sarma emphasized the pivotal goals of fully implementing the Bodo Peace Accord and ensuring equal rights for all communities. He anticipates a transformative effect on BTR's connectivity through enhanced infrastructure projects. State BJP President Dilip Saikia reiterated the party's dedication to equality, transparency, and effective governance to build a model region of peace and prosperity. The event concluded with a mass joining ceremony, bolstering the BJP with notable youth leaders and community members.

