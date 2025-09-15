PEI-Genesis to Exhibit at India International Railway Equipment Exhibition (IREE) 2025 in New Delhi

PEI-Genesis, a global leader in custom-engineered connector and cable assembly solutions, is pleased to announce its participation in the India International Railway Equipment Exhibition (IREE) 2025, taking place October 15–17 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. Attendees can visit PEI-Genesis at Booth 2.42 in Hall 2 to explore high-performance interconnect and cable management solutions purpose-built for rail and mass transit applications. IREE is India's premier event dedicated to the railway and transportation sectors, attracting OEMs, system integrators, procurement leaders, and engineers seeking reliable, field-proven connectivity solutions to meet demanding environmental, safety, and operational requirements. At IREE 2025, PEI-Genesis will showcase products from leading brands trusted in the rail industry, including: • Positronic D-Sub – Durable, high-density rectangular connectors • ITT VEAM FRCIR290 – IP67, Rugged circular bayonet connector for power & data connections • Amphenol GT – Heavy-duty circular connectors for reliable power and signal transmission • PMA Cable Protection– Robust conduits & fittings to safeguard cables from stress & environmental hazards • Amphenol M12 – Compact, durable, and versatile connector critical for industrial networking and connectivity • 26482 Series I Connectors – Rugged compact circular connector for signal transmission These solutions are supported by PEI-Genesis's unmatched expertise in rapid assembly and custom cable configuration for harsh environment deployments. ''We are excited to participate in IREE 2025 and demonstrate how PEI-Genesis enables the rail sector to meet evolving connectivity challenges with speed, precision, and reliability,'' said Alex Tsui, Vice President & Managing Director APAC at PEI-Genesis. ''With our growing presence in India and the inauguration of our new Pune factory in December, we are better positioned than ever to serve local demand with rapid turnaround and engineering support, and high-quality cable assembly solutions.'' The new Pune facility will expand PEI-Genesis's global production footprint and enhance its ability to deliver assembled connectors to Indian customers with fast lead times and localized support. To schedule a meeting at IREE 2025, please contact asiasales@peigenesis.com. About PEI-Genesis PEI-Genesis is one of the world's fastest assemblers of precision connectors and cable assemblies. From the largest connector component inventory in the world, the company develops engineered solutions that support the military, industrial, medical, aerospace, transportation, and energy sectors worldwide. Headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, PEI-Genesis has production facilities in South Bend, IN; Southampton, UK; Zhuhai, China, Pune, India as well as sales offices throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia.

