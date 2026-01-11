Arctic Freeze: Travel Chaos as Extreme Chill Grips Northern Europe
Thousands of tourists are stranded in Finland due to extreme cold that canceled flights, as temperatures in some areas plummet to nearly minus 40 degrees Celsius. The severe weather impacts transportation and education across Northern Europe, with heavy snowfall and icy conditions causing widespread disruptions and school closures.
- Finland
In a climatic crackdown, thousands of tourists found themselves trapped in northern Finland this weekend as Kittilä airport flights were grounded due to the intensely cold weather.
The thermometer at the airport plunged to a shivering minus 37 degrees Celsius, hampering vital operations like aircraft de-icing, according to reports from Finland's national broadcaster, Yle.
While frosty winters are no stranger to Finns, this year's weather has proven more ruthless, disrupting travel across Europe, impacting rail services in Germany, and prompting school closures and travel advisories in several regions.
