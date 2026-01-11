Arctic Freeze: Travel Chaos as Extreme Chill Grips Northern Europe

In a climatic crackdown, thousands of tourists found themselves trapped in northern Finland this weekend as Kittilä airport flights were grounded due to the intensely cold weather.

The thermometer at the airport plunged to a shivering minus 37 degrees Celsius, hampering vital operations like aircraft de-icing, according to reports from Finland's national broadcaster, Yle.

While frosty winters are no stranger to Finns, this year's weather has proven more ruthless, disrupting travel across Europe, impacting rail services in Germany, and prompting school closures and travel advisories in several regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)