Tragedy Strikes: Garment Trader's Fatal Plunge

Vinod Bathla, a 55-year-old garment trader, allegedly committed suicide by jumping into Moti Jheel. Police have launched an investigation, and initial findings suggest financial despair may have contributed to his tragic decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 18-09-2025 23:13 IST | Created: 18-09-2025 23:13 IST
A tragic incident unfolded in Moti Jheel as a 55-year-old garment trader, identified as Vinod Bathla, allegedly took his life by jumping into the lake, police reported on Thursday.

Officials have begun an investigation into the occurrence, with Assistant Superintendent of Police City Satyanarain Prajapat confirming that Bathla's body has been recovered and is being sent for a post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death.

Family members revealed that Bathla had been battling severe depression due to financial losses in his business, which might have led him to this heartbreaking decision. Authorities are delving into the circumstances surrounding this case.

