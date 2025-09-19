Left Menu

Assam Government Reassigns Dhubri SSP Amidst Post-Protest Tensions

The Assam government has reassigned Dhubri's Senior Superintendent of Police, Leena Doley, following a violent protest by the Koch Rajbongshi community. Injuries were reported during the demonstration. Debasish Borah will temporarily assume Doley's duties. Disciplinary actions have been taken against local officers involved in the incident.

SSP Leena Doley (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant administrative shift following a violent demonstration by the Koch Rajbongshi community, the Assam government has attached Dhubri's Senior Superintendent of Police, Leena Doley, to the Assam Police Headquarters in Ulubari, Guwahati. This action, announced on Thursday, responds to injuries sustained during a torchlight protest rally organized by the All Koch Rajbongshi Students' Union (AKRASU) on September 10.

The protest in Dhubri's Golakganj area spiraled into chaos when demonstrators clashed with police forces, leading to a controversial lathi charge. Protestors were rallying for the recognition of the Koch Rajbongshi community as a Scheduled Tribe, a demand that echoes long-standing ethnic and political tensions in the region.

The state government has appointed Debasish Borah, Commandant of the 4th Assam Police Battalion, Kahilipara, to oversee Doley's responsibilities while maintaining his current role. In light of the incident, disciplinary actions have ensued, with local officers from the affected police stations facing suspension and reassignment.

