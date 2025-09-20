Left Menu

Oracle and Meta Discuss $20 Billion AI Cloud Deal

Oracle is negotiating with Meta on a $20 billion deal focused on AI cloud computing. Such collaborations could revolutionize cloud infrastructure and AI advancements. The potential agreement highlights the increasing importance of cloud computing and AI in shaping future business strategies.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Oracle has entered into discussions with Meta over a potential $20 billion deal centered on AI cloud computing solutions, according to Bloomberg News.

This partnership underscores the growing significance of cloud technologies and artificial intelligence in influencing contemporary business directions and technological strategies.

The possible agreement could mark a transformative shift, enhancing AI infrastructure and influencing the broader tech industry's approach to cloud-based AI innovations.

