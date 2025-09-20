Wall Street Surges: A Winning Week Against September Odds
Wall Street's major indexes closed higher on Friday, driven by FedEx's strong earnings and broader economic optimism. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq recorded their third consecutive weekly gains, fueled by the Federal Reserve's rate cut and growing confidence in AI-related stocks, despite challenges from energy sectors and looming government shutdown threats.
Wall Street's principal indexes posted gains on Friday, benefiting from FedEx's positive financial results and general economic optimism.
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq marked their third consecutive weekly advances, bolstered by the Federal Reserve's interest rate cut and enhanced confidence in AI-related stocks. This comes in the face of ongoing hurdles from the energy sector and potential government shutdown concerns.
U.S. President Donald Trump and China's Xi Jinping discussed progress on the TikTok deal, indicating potential market stability. Meanwhile, the Senate's decision against a short-term funding bill heightened the risks of a federal closure, casting a shadow over future fiscal policies.
