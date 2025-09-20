Left Menu

Daring Jailbreak in Jaipur: Inmates Escape with Ingenious Plan

In a daring pre-dawn escape, two inmates from Jaipur Central Jail, Anees alias Danish and Naval Kishore, fled by removing the bars from their barracks' bathroom window. Climbing down using a pipe, they exited the premises. Authorities are investigating the jailbreak, which occurred just days after their incarceration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2025 17:43 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 17:43 IST
Daring Jailbreak in Jaipur: Inmates Escape with Ingenious Plan
ADG Jail Rupendra Singh (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an audacious early morning escape, two prisoners broke out of Jaipur Central Jail on Saturday, officials confirmed. The inmates, Anees alias Danish and Naval Kishore, reportedly manipulated the infrastructure to flee just days into their incarceration.

According to Rupendra Singh, Additional Director General of Police (Jail), the escapees removed the bars from their barracks' bathroom window, descended the main wall with a pipe, and made their way out of the facility. This incident has prompted a thorough investigation by authorities.

The jailbreak occurred around 3:30 AM, and it has left Jaipur's prison administration and police collaborating closely to uncover further details. Preliminary findings highlight significant security breaches at the high-security prison, raising questions about the facility's structural integrity and monitoring effectiveness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Guinea's Controversial Constitutional Referendum: Political Maneuver or Path to Democracy?

Guinea's Controversial Constitutional Referendum: Political Maneuver or Path...

 Guinea
2
Trump's Autism Announcement: Unveiling Controversial Findings

Trump's Autism Announcement: Unveiling Controversial Findings

 United States
3
Trump's Upcoming Announcement: Autism and Prescription Drug Pricing Shakeup

Trump's Upcoming Announcement: Autism and Prescription Drug Pricing Shakeup

 Global
4
Tragedy Strikes at Nashua's Sky Meadow Country Club

Tragedy Strikes at Nashua's Sky Meadow Country Club

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exports, climate change and political instability threatens food security in ECO region

ASEAN’s economic boom fuels rising carbon emissions

AI systems reinforce ageism, excluding older adults from digital futures

From clinics to smartphones: Biosensors redefine future of healthcare

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025