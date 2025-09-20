Daring Jailbreak in Jaipur: Inmates Escape with Ingenious Plan

In an audacious early morning escape, two prisoners broke out of Jaipur Central Jail on Saturday, officials confirmed. The inmates, Anees alias Danish and Naval Kishore, reportedly manipulated the infrastructure to flee just days into their incarceration.

According to Rupendra Singh, Additional Director General of Police (Jail), the escapees removed the bars from their barracks' bathroom window, descended the main wall with a pipe, and made their way out of the facility. This incident has prompted a thorough investigation by authorities.

The jailbreak occurred around 3:30 AM, and it has left Jaipur's prison administration and police collaborating closely to uncover further details. Preliminary findings highlight significant security breaches at the high-security prison, raising questions about the facility's structural integrity and monitoring effectiveness.

(With inputs from agencies.)