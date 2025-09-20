Telangana BJP Chief Backs Modi's Self-Reliance Amid US H-1B Fee Hike
Telangana BJP's Ram Chander Rao supports PM Modi's call for self-reliance following US imposition of a $100,000 fee on H-1B visas, citing a targeted approach towards India's economy and workforce. Rao urges Indian youth to contribute to building a self-reliant nation amidst changing global dynamics.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2025 17:44 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 17:44 IST
- Country:
- India
Telangana BJP chief Ram Chander Rao voiced strong support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's self-reliance initiative after US President Trump's Executive Order raised H-1B visa sponsorship fees to $100,000, aiming to curb programme abuse.
Rao suggested the move targeted India's thriving economy and advocated for a self-sufficient India, emphasizing the need for national strength.
He urged the youth to engage in Modi's vision for a new India, highlighting global changes. H-1B visas, predominantly granted to Indian IT professionals, were scrutinized amid rising US application numbers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Modi Champions Self-Reliance: A Call for India's Economic Independence
There is only one medicine for all problems of India and that is atmanirbharta (self-reliance): PM Modi in Bhavnagar.
Modi Advocates for Self-Reliance, Targets Dependence on Foreign Nations
East Tech Symposium Highlights: India's Self-Reliance Key to Strategic Autonomy
India's Self-Reliance Boost in Critical Minerals