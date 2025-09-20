Left Menu

Telangana BJP Chief Backs Modi's Self-Reliance Amid US H-1B Fee Hike

Telangana BJP's Ram Chander Rao supports PM Modi's call for self-reliance following US imposition of a $100,000 fee on H-1B visas, citing a targeted approach towards India's economy and workforce. Rao urges Indian youth to contribute to building a self-reliant nation amidst changing global dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2025 17:44 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 17:44 IST
Telangana BJP Chief Backs Modi's Self-Reliance Amid US H-1B Fee Hike
Telangana BJP chief Ram Chander Rao (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana BJP chief Ram Chander Rao voiced strong support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's self-reliance initiative after US President Trump's Executive Order raised H-1B visa sponsorship fees to $100,000, aiming to curb programme abuse.

Rao suggested the move targeted India's thriving economy and advocated for a self-sufficient India, emphasizing the need for national strength.

He urged the youth to engage in Modi's vision for a new India, highlighting global changes. H-1B visas, predominantly granted to Indian IT professionals, were scrutinized amid rising US application numbers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Guinea's Controversial Constitutional Referendum: Political Maneuver or Path to Democracy?

Guinea's Controversial Constitutional Referendum: Political Maneuver or Path...

 Guinea
2
Trump's Autism Announcement: Unveiling Controversial Findings

Trump's Autism Announcement: Unveiling Controversial Findings

 United States
3
Trump's Upcoming Announcement: Autism and Prescription Drug Pricing Shakeup

Trump's Upcoming Announcement: Autism and Prescription Drug Pricing Shakeup

 Global
4
Tragedy Strikes at Nashua's Sky Meadow Country Club

Tragedy Strikes at Nashua's Sky Meadow Country Club

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exports, climate change and political instability threatens food security in ECO region

ASEAN’s economic boom fuels rising carbon emissions

AI systems reinforce ageism, excluding older adults from digital futures

From clinics to smartphones: Biosensors redefine future of healthcare

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025