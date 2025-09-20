Telangana BJP Chief Backs Modi's Self-Reliance Amid US H-1B Fee Hike

Telangana BJP chief Ram Chander Rao voiced strong support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's self-reliance initiative after US President Trump's Executive Order raised H-1B visa sponsorship fees to $100,000, aiming to curb programme abuse.

Rao suggested the move targeted India's thriving economy and advocated for a self-sufficient India, emphasizing the need for national strength.

He urged the youth to engage in Modi's vision for a new India, highlighting global changes. H-1B visas, predominantly granted to Indian IT professionals, were scrutinized amid rising US application numbers.

(With inputs from agencies.)