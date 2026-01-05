Left Menu

‘G Ram G’ Law Boosts Rural Self-Reliance, Chouhan Announces Agri Tech Push

Shri Chouhan said past shortcomings — delayed work, slow wage payments, and local corruption — hindered MGNREGA’s effectiveness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2026 22:12 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 22:12 IST
‘G Ram G’ Law Boosts Rural Self-Reliance, Chouhan Announces Agri Tech Push
“Decisions on village development will now be made in the village itself — not in Chennai or Delhi,” the Minister said. Image Credit: X(@PIB_India)
  • Country:
  • India

 

Union Minister of Agriculture, Farmers’ Welfare and Rural Development Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan said in Erode, Tamil Nadu, that the ‘Viksit Bharat – G Ram G’ law marks a transformative step in building self-reliant, tech-enabled villages. Speaking to workers and labourers, he said the law strengthens employment generation, improves basic infrastructure, and promotes village-level decision-making to accelerate rural prosperity.

Reforms to Strengthen Rural Employment Systems

Shri Chouhan said past shortcomings — delayed work, slow wage payments, and local corruption — hindered MGNREGA’s effectiveness. The new G Ram G framework introduces a technology-supported, transparent reform model:

  • Employment guarantee increased to 125 days

  • Unemployment allowance if work is not provided on time

  • Interest on delayed wages beyond 15 days

  • Administrative expenditure raised from 6% to 9% to ensure timely payments and stronger field support

  • Gram Sabhas empowered to select and approve local development works

“Decisions on village development will now be made in the village itself — not in Chennai or Delhi,” the Minister said.

He also warned against misinformation, adding that the reforms ensure funds reach workers directly into bank accounts, cutting intermediaries and leakages.

Turmeric City Boost: Testing Lab, Turmeric Board Office and Market Access

During a visit to Erode’s famous turmeric market, the Minister announced:

  • A new turmeric testing laboratory in Erode for quality testing, certification, and improved marketing

  • A commitment to establish a regional Turmeric Board office in Erode

  • A push for cold storage facilities under central schemes

  • Collaboration with Tamil Nadu to use RKVY funds for storage infrastructure

  • Action against smuggling of turmeric and a Delhi-based review to resolve market challenges

The Minister highlighted that good quality seeds remain fundamental to agricultural productivity and requested ICAR to intensify seed development.

Engagement With Women Farmers and Agritech Innovators

Shri Chouhan reviewed emerging innovations in agriculture, visiting over 100 stalls showcasing products from farmers and rural entrepreneurs. He met 1,000+ women farmers, progressive farmers and agri-business representatives to understand their technological needs and potential.

He also participated in cultural programmes celebrating Erode’s agricultural heritage.

Call-to-Action: Opportunities for Agritech, RuralTech and Supply Chain Innovators

The G Ram G reforms, paired with the turmeric-sector interventions, present major openings for:

  • Digital labour-management tools

  • Blockchain-based payment and transparency systems

  • Smart cold-chain solutions

  • AI-supported crop quality testing and certification

  • Seed-tech and genetics innovations

  • Mobile apps for village-level planning and asset tracking

  • Farmer-centric market intelligence platforms

Early adopters can partner with local governments, ICAR and rural institutions to scale technology solutions that unlock self-reliant, data-driven, and market-ready rural economies aligned with Viksit Bharat.

 

TRENDING

1
Tragic Jeep Accident Claims Six Lives in Nepal's Bagmati Province

Tragic Jeep Accident Claims Six Lives in Nepal's Bagmati Province

 Nepal
2
High Court Orders Return of Ancestral House Amid Abuse of Law Allegations

High Court Orders Return of Ancestral House Amid Abuse of Law Allegations

 India
3
Airstrikes Escalate: Israel Targets Hezbollah Amid Disarmament Efforts

Airstrikes Escalate: Israel Targets Hezbollah Amid Disarmament Efforts

 Lebanon
4
FTSE 100 Breaks 10,000 Barrier Amid Global Market Rally

FTSE 100 Breaks 10,000 Barrier Amid Global Market Rally

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026