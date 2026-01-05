‘G Ram G’ Law Boosts Rural Self-Reliance, Chouhan Announces Agri Tech Push

Union Minister of Agriculture, Farmers’ Welfare and Rural Development Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan said in Erode, Tamil Nadu, that the ‘Viksit Bharat – G Ram G’ law marks a transformative step in building self-reliant, tech-enabled villages. Speaking to workers and labourers, he said the law strengthens employment generation, improves basic infrastructure, and promotes village-level decision-making to accelerate rural prosperity.

Reforms to Strengthen Rural Employment Systems

Shri Chouhan said past shortcomings — delayed work, slow wage payments, and local corruption — hindered MGNREGA’s effectiveness. The new G Ram G framework introduces a technology-supported, transparent reform model:

Employment guarantee increased to 125 days

Unemployment allowance if work is not provided on time

Interest on delayed wages beyond 15 days

Administrative expenditure raised from 6% to 9% to ensure timely payments and stronger field support

Gram Sabhas empowered to select and approve local development works

“Decisions on village development will now be made in the village itself — not in Chennai or Delhi,” the Minister said.

He also warned against misinformation, adding that the reforms ensure funds reach workers directly into bank accounts, cutting intermediaries and leakages.

Turmeric City Boost: Testing Lab, Turmeric Board Office and Market Access

During a visit to Erode’s famous turmeric market, the Minister announced:

A new turmeric testing laboratory in Erode for quality testing, certification, and improved marketing

A commitment to establish a regional Turmeric Board office in Erode

A push for cold storage facilities under central schemes

Collaboration with Tamil Nadu to use RKVY funds for storage infrastructure

Action against smuggling of turmeric and a Delhi-based review to resolve market challenges

The Minister highlighted that good quality seeds remain fundamental to agricultural productivity and requested ICAR to intensify seed development.

Engagement With Women Farmers and Agritech Innovators

Shri Chouhan reviewed emerging innovations in agriculture, visiting over 100 stalls showcasing products from farmers and rural entrepreneurs. He met 1,000+ women farmers, progressive farmers and agri-business representatives to understand their technological needs and potential.

He also participated in cultural programmes celebrating Erode’s agricultural heritage.

Call-to-Action: Opportunities for Agritech, RuralTech and Supply Chain Innovators

The G Ram G reforms, paired with the turmeric-sector interventions, present major openings for:

Digital labour-management tools

Blockchain-based payment and transparency systems

Smart cold-chain solutions

AI-supported crop quality testing and certification

Seed-tech and genetics innovations

Mobile apps for village-level planning and asset tracking

Farmer-centric market intelligence platforms

Early adopters can partner with local governments, ICAR and rural institutions to scale technology solutions that unlock self-reliant, data-driven, and market-ready rural economies aligned with Viksit Bharat.