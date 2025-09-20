Andhra Pradesh's Bold Green Initiative: A Step Towards a Plastic-Free State by 2026

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has set an ambitious goal to make the state single-use plastic-free by June 2026, as part of a comprehensive green initiative launched by the state government. In a public meeting held in Macharla, Palnadu district, Naidu highlighted the importance of the movement, organized under the Swarnandhra-Swachandra programme, where he actively participated in a tank cleaning drive alongside locals.

The Chief Minister took a strong stance against political corruption, vowing to eradicate rowdyism masquerading as politics. He recalled instances under the previous administration when he was prohibited from visiting Macharla, yet his commitment to clean politics remains resolute. Furthermore, he acknowledged the support of TDP leaders, as demonstrated by the election of Julakanti Brahmareddy with substantial voter backing.

On the development front, Naidu promised comprehensive infrastructure improvements, including the completion of the Varikapudisela project intended to supply much-needed water resources to extensive agricultural lands and populations. He also declared municipal advancements for Macharla, with an additional Rs 50 crore allocated, part of a broader commitment to sustainable and inclusive growth statewide, reinforcing his administration's dedication to both current welfare schemes and long-term developmental policies.