Business Tycoons Rally Behind TikTok Deal
Key business leaders, including Lachlan Murdoch, Larry Ellison, and Michael Dell, are playing significant roles in securing a TikTok deal, according to U.S. President Donald Trump who disclosed the information on the Fox News program 'The Sunday Briefing.'
The president named Lachlan Murdoch, Larry Ellison, and Michael Dell as influential players in the ongoing discussions.
This development comes amidst increasing scrutiny of the app, known for its massive global user base and data privacy concerns.
