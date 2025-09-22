Left Menu

Poland Battles Fresh Bird Flu Outbreak as Europe Faces Seasonal Surge

Poland is grappling with a highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu outbreak on two northern poultry farms, as disclosed by the World Organisation for Animal Health. This outbreak has resulted in the death of 4,000 birds, affecting both a goose and a turkey farm in Susz. Meanwhile, Poland recently secured an agreement with China to resume poultry trade, previously suspended due to last year's bird flu wave.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 22-09-2025 22:18 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 22:18 IST
Poland has been struck by a highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu outbreak on two poultry farms located in the country's north, according to the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH), as Europe experiences a seasonal increase in this deadly disease.

The virus, discovered at a goose farm and a turkey farm in Susz, has resulted in the death of approximately 4,000 birds, the Paris-based WOAH reported, referencing Polish authorities.

In a related development, Poland recently inked a deal with China aiming to restart poultry trade, which had been halted due to a previous wave of bird flu last year.

