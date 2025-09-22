Poland Battles Fresh Bird Flu Outbreak as Europe Faces Seasonal Surge

Poland has been struck by a highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu outbreak on two poultry farms located in the country's north, according to the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH), as Europe experiences a seasonal increase in this deadly disease.

The virus, discovered at a goose farm and a turkey farm in Susz, has resulted in the death of approximately 4,000 birds, the Paris-based WOAH reported, referencing Polish authorities.

In a related development, Poland recently inked a deal with China aiming to restart poultry trade, which had been halted due to a previous wave of bird flu last year.