Punjab's Funding Discrepancies: Partap Bajwa Seeks Transparency Amid Flood Crisis

Punjab Leader of Opposition, Partap Singh Bajwa, escalated concerns about discrepancies in the reported funds available for flood relief, addressing a letter to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Bajwa pointed out disparities between figures announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and those reported by Punjab's leadership.

The Prime Minister announced a substantial Rs 1,600 crore grant for flood relief, stating that Rs 12,000 crore accumulated balances from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) were at the state's disposal. However, Punjab's Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema contradicted this, citing only Rs 1,582 crore in receipt, with Rs 649 crore already expended.

Detailing the figures, Bajwa characterized the Rs 12,000 crore as an accounting entry, contrasting with a Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report showing an SDRF balance of Rs 9,041.74 crore. The discrepancies have brought urgency to the upcoming Punjab Vidhan Sabha session on flood relief, urging the Finance Ministry for transparency from 2021 onwards.