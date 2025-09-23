Left Menu

Punjab's Funding Discrepancies: Partap Bajwa Seeks Transparency Amid Flood Crisis

Opposition Leader Partap Singh Bajwa questions discrepancies in Punjab's flood relief fund figures, citing contradictions between federal and state claims. Bajwa urges Finance Minister Sitharaman for clarity on SDRF balances, emphasizing the importance of fiscal transparency and timely assistance for flood-affected citizens.

23-09-2025
Punjab's Funding Discrepancies: Partap Bajwa Seeks Transparency Amid Flood Crisis
Punjab Leader of Opposition and Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Leader of Opposition, Partap Singh Bajwa, escalated concerns about discrepancies in the reported funds available for flood relief, addressing a letter to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Bajwa pointed out disparities between figures announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and those reported by Punjab's leadership.

The Prime Minister announced a substantial Rs 1,600 crore grant for flood relief, stating that Rs 12,000 crore accumulated balances from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) were at the state's disposal. However, Punjab's Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema contradicted this, citing only Rs 1,582 crore in receipt, with Rs 649 crore already expended.

Detailing the figures, Bajwa characterized the Rs 12,000 crore as an accounting entry, contrasting with a Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report showing an SDRF balance of Rs 9,041.74 crore. The discrepancies have brought urgency to the upcoming Punjab Vidhan Sabha session on flood relief, urging the Finance Ministry for transparency from 2021 onwards.

