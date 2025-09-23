Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Mahila Vikas Nigam Boosts Loan Limits for Women

The Himachal Pradesh Mahila Vikas Nigam has increased its education loan limit from Rs 75,000 to Rs 3,00,000 and employment loan from Rs 1,00,000 to Rs 3,00,000. The change aims to support financially backward women, with interest rates set at 4% and 6%, respectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 23-09-2025 22:28 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 22:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Himachal Pradesh Mahila Vikas Nigam has taken a significant step by approving an increase in the education loan ceiling from Rs 75,000 to Rs 3,00,000, alongside an enhancement in employment loans from Rs 1,00,000 to Rs 3,00,000.

Chaired by Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Dr (Col) Dhani Ram Shandil, the meeting highlighted the move's aim to attract more women to these beneficial schemes. The revised loans primarily cater to financially backward women, enabling them to access educational and employment opportunities with more ease.

Since its establishment in 1989, the organization has been committed to the economic and social upliftment of women. Offering loans at a minimal interest rate, it has disbursed funds exceeding Rs 69.36 crore to over 13,551 women, with an additional Rs 2.64 crore granted as interest subsidy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

