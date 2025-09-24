Trump Administration Eyes Stake in Lithium Americas Amid Loan Renegotiations

The Trump administration is moving to secure a 10% equity stake in Lithium Americas as part of renegotiations over a $2.26 billion Energy Department loan for the Thacker Pass lithium project, according to sources familiar with the discussions.

The Thacker Pass project, once operational in 2028, is set to become the Western Hemisphere's largest lithium source, critical for electric vehicle batteries. This initiative is part of longstanding U.S. efforts to bolster domestic lithium production and reduce reliance on China, the third-largest lithium producer globally.

The loan renegotiations also involve a possible shift in loan repayment terms and discussions over General Motors' stake and control in the project. GM's involvement is significant, having invested $625 million for a 38% stake and securing rights to the project's lithium output for 20 years.