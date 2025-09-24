Left Menu

Global Markets React as Autumn Volatility Unfolds

Global markets experienced a downturn as stocks fell in Asia following a Wall Street slump. Contributing factors included disappointing economic data and comments from Jerome Powell. Despite challenges, China's Alibaba saw shares rise after unveiling a new AI model. Notably, New Zealand appointed Anna Breman as its first female central bank governor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2025 10:04 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 10:04 IST
Global Markets React as Autumn Volatility Unfolds
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Global markets witnessed a noticeable slump as stocks in Asia tumbled following adverse trading on Wall Street. The decline was spurred by softer-than-anticipated economic data coupled with Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's comments that offered little insight into prospective interest rate movements.

Despite the overall market weakness, Chinese markets provided a glimmer of hope with Alibaba's shares rising 5% in Hong Kong. This surge came in the wake of the company's announcement of its largest-ever AI language model, Qwen3-Max, which holds over a trillion parameters, surpassing previous records set by similar technologies.

In a notable development in New Zealand, Anna Breman was appointed the first female governor of its central bank. She transitions from her role as the First Deputy Governor of Sweden's Riksbank, amid significant restructuring following criticism of economic management.

TRENDING

1
Pioneering Sustainability: India's Red Mud-Derived Silicon Carbide Wafers Shake Up Semiconductor Industry

Pioneering Sustainability: India's Red Mud-Derived Silicon Carbide Wafers Sh...

 India
2
Revolutionary AI Tool Elevates IVF Success Rates in India

Revolutionary AI Tool Elevates IVF Success Rates in India

 India
3
Delhi Institution Director Faces Molestation Charges Amid Mass Student Complaints

Delhi Institution Director Faces Molestation Charges Amid Mass Student Compl...

 India
4
Historic Truths Unveiled: Ettayapuram's Fight Against Misconceptions

Historic Truths Unveiled: Ettayapuram's Fight Against Misconceptions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025