India and New Zealand Strengthen Ties: FTA Talks Gain Momentum

In a bid to bolster economic ties, Indian Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal met with New Zealand's Minister of Trade and Investment, Todd McClay. The dialogue centered on propelling negotiations for a proposed Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between the two nations, aimed at mutual economic benefit.

The series of negotiations, which reached their fourth round in November in Auckland and Rotorua, have made commendable progress. Goyal and McClay have underscored a mutual commitment to crafting a comprehensive and forward-thinking FTA, according to a release by the Commerce Ministry.

Key areas of discussion have included trade in goods and services, along with economic cooperation and supply-chain resilience. The proposed agreement is anticipated to enhance trade flows and deepen investment connections significantly, with both sides agreeing to expedite talks for early finalization of the FTA.

