Delhi Court Acquits Minister Sirsa in Decade-Old Protest Case

A Delhi court has cleared Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa and others of charges from a 12-year-old case of unlawful assembly outside AICC. The court cited benefit of the doubt for acquitting all accused involved in the protest against ex-Congress MP Sajjan Kumar in 2013.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2025 10:49 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 10:49 IST
Rouse Avenue court (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court has acquitted Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa and several others in a 12-year-old case involving allegations of unlawful assembly during a protest against former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar. The protest took place outside the All India Congress Committee headquarters, leading to an FIR filed in 2013.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Neha Mittal cleared Manjeet Singh GK and other accused, citing benefit of the doubt. They faced charges under IPC sections 147/188 related to unlawful assembly and prohibitory order violations. The verdict supports the accused, who included key figures from the Delhi Shiromani Gurudwara Management Committee.

The prosecution's case was that on May 2, 2013, the accused and 500-600 supporters protested at 24 Akbar Road, violating Section 144 Cr.P.C. They moved past police barricades despite warnings, with resulting property damage. Despite these allegations, the court found insufficient evidence for conviction, resulting in their acquittal.

