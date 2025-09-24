Left Menu

Profit-Taking Drags Down Gold and Silver Prices Amid Fed's Cautious Tone

Gold and silver prices fell as traders took profits from record highs, prompted by cautious remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell regarding future interest rate cuts. Elevated geopolitical tensions continue to support demand for these precious metals, limiting potential declines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2025 11:20 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 11:20 IST
Profit-Taking Drags Down Gold and Silver Prices Amid Fed's Cautious Tone
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant market shift, gold and silver prices retreated from record highs on Wednesday, as traders opted to book profits at elevated levels. This decline comes as markets considered cautious statements from US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on future interest rate cuts.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold futures for October delivery decreased by 0.36%, falling by Rs 408 to Rs 1,13,428 per 10 grams. Similarly, the December gold futures fell by 0.31%, marking a reduction of Rs 353 to Rs 1,14,486 per 10 grams.

Commodities experts attributed the decline to profit-taking and Powell's emphasis on balanced monetary policy, indicating a cautious approach to interest rate cuts in light of inflation and potential impacts on labor markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Typhoon Aftermath: Tragedy and Resilience in Taiwan's Hualien

Typhoon Aftermath: Tragedy and Resilience in Taiwan's Hualien

 Global
2
Top Tennis Stars Elina Svitolina and Beatriz Haddad Maia Conclude 2025 Season for Mental and Physical Rest

Top Tennis Stars Elina Svitolina and Beatriz Haddad Maia Conclude 2025 Seaso...

 United Kingdom
3
Europe Urged to Step Up Support for Ukraine Amid U.S. Policy Ambiguity

Europe Urged to Step Up Support for Ukraine Amid U.S. Policy Ambiguity

 Global
4
Terror on Tracks: Jafar Express Under Siege

Terror on Tracks: Jafar Express Under Siege

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Bitcoin to Solana: IMF Outlines Blockchain Consensus Risks for Supervisors

Aging Population and Limited AI Gains Put Japan’s Labor Market at a Crossroads, IMF Says

IMF Study: Corruption and Finance Block Growth of Firms in Sub-Saharan Africa

Resilient health systems key to Europe’s future, warns WHO in landmark new report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025