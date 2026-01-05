Left Menu

Monetary Shift: Israel's Interest Rate Surprise After Gaza Ceasefire

The Bank of Israel cut its interest rate by 25 basis points, citing a better inflation environment post-Gaza ceasefire. Despite two cuts, Governor Amir Yaron emphasized caution in future economic decisions. Factors influencing the decision include easing inflation, a strong shekel, and fewer labour market constraints.

05-01-2026
The Bank of Israel made an unexpected announcement on Monday, reducing its interest rate by 25 basis points. This marks the second consecutive cut by the bank, following a similar move in November after almost two years. The decision was attributed to an improving inflation outlook post-Gaza ceasefire.

Governor Amir Yaron expressed that while the two successive cuts might be surprising, the approach remains cautious. He highlighted key contributors to the rate reduction were a strengthening shekel, lower supply constraints, and reduced inflation pressures. The shekel's recent appreciation further supports a lower inflation trajectory.

Despite the cuts, most economists projected a hold in rates for the current month. The central bank forecasts economic growth and has called for legislative approval for the 2026 budget, warning against a high deficit target and political delays that might trigger new elections.

