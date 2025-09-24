Lego Strengthens Brand Control with Discovery Centres Acquisition

Lego, the renowned Danish toymaker, has taken a strategic step to fortify its brand presence by acquiring 29 discovery centres from Merlin Entertainments in a significant £200 million deal. The acquisition reflects Lego's ongoing strategy to ensure stronger control over consumer interactions with its brand.

Unlike the traditional theme park concept, these discovery centres serve as entertainment hubs, providing attractions like Lego building zones and creative workshops that aim to engage patrons in unique, interactive experiences.

Despite this acquisition, Merlin Entertainments will maintain its operation of 11 Legoland theme parks around the globe. The parks will continue to operate under a licensing agreement from Lego, as confirmed in a joint statement made by both companies.

(With inputs from agencies.)