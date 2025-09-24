NFL Pushes for Expedited TV Rights Renegotiations

The National Football League (NFL) is aiming to expedite the renegotiation process for its television broadcast rights, potentially commencing as early as next year, according to a CNBC report.

To initiate discussions on any new agreements, the NFL must first secure approvals from its current media partners: Disney, NBCUniversal, Paramount, Amazon, and Fox.

The move underscores the NFL's strategic efforts to reshape its media outreach and capitalise on evolving market dynamics in broadcasting.