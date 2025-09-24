NFL Pushes for Expedited TV Rights Renegotiations
The NFL is eager to accelerate TV rights renegotiations, possibly starting as early as next year. For this to happen, agreements with current media partners including Disney, NBCUniversal, Paramount, Amazon, and Fox are needed to initiate talks on any potential new deals.
The move underscores the NFL's strategic efforts to reshape its media outreach and capitalise on evolving market dynamics in broadcasting.
