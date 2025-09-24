Left Menu

NFL Pushes for Expedited TV Rights Renegotiations

The NFL is eager to accelerate TV rights renegotiations, possibly starting as early as next year. For this to happen, agreements with current media partners including Disney, NBCUniversal, Paramount, Amazon, and Fox are needed to initiate talks on any potential new deals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2025 15:45 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 15:45 IST
The National Football League (NFL) is aiming to expedite the renegotiation process for its television broadcast rights, potentially commencing as early as next year, according to a CNBC report.

To initiate discussions on any new agreements, the NFL must first secure approvals from its current media partners: Disney, NBCUniversal, Paramount, Amazon, and Fox.

The move underscores the NFL's strategic efforts to reshape its media outreach and capitalise on evolving market dynamics in broadcasting.

