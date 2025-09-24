Left Menu

Nationwide Competition Celebrates Five Years of Anti-Drug Campaign

The Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment launched a nationwide competition as part of the fifth anniversary of its Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan. The initiative engages youth in promoting a drug-free India and will feature participation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Minister Dr. Virendra Kumar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2025 16:24 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 16:24 IST
Nationwide Competition Celebrates Five Years of Anti-Drug Campaign
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment unveiled a nationwide competition on Wednesday, commemorating the fifth anniversary of its anti-drugs initiative.

Launched under the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan (NMBA), the competition aims to involve young people, students, and volunteers in advocating for a drug-free nation, according to an official statement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment, Dr. Virendra Kumar, are slated to attend the event, which features a three-tier process to tap into youthful creativity and energy in combating substance abuse.

Since August 15, 2020, the NMBA has significantly impacted over 20.63 crore people, including 6.29 crore youngsters and 4.14 crore women, across 5.71 lakh educational institutions, highlighting the program's pivotal role in the national fight against drug abuse.

Between 200 and 250 participants will gather in New Delhi, providing an opportunity to engage with prominent dignitaries, the statement added.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Election Commission's New E-Verification: A Lock on Vote Theft

Election Commission's New E-Verification: A Lock on Vote Theft

 India
2
French Unions Pressure New PM Lecornu With Strikes

French Unions Pressure New PM Lecornu With Strikes

 Global
3
Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025: Unmissable Smartphone Deals & Offers

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025: Unmissable Smartphone Deals & Offers

 India
4
Project Cheetah: New Phase of Expansion and Conservation Gains Momentum

Project Cheetah: New Phase of Expansion and Conservation Gains Momentum

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Conflict to Corruption: SDG 16 Report Sounds Alarm on Global Peace and Justice

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

From Compost to Chaos: Why Jashore’s 5Rs Waste Plan Falls Short of Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025