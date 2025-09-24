Nationwide Competition Celebrates Five Years of Anti-Drug Campaign

The Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment unveiled a nationwide competition on Wednesday, commemorating the fifth anniversary of its anti-drugs initiative.

Launched under the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan (NMBA), the competition aims to involve young people, students, and volunteers in advocating for a drug-free nation, according to an official statement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment, Dr. Virendra Kumar, are slated to attend the event, which features a three-tier process to tap into youthful creativity and energy in combating substance abuse.

Since August 15, 2020, the NMBA has significantly impacted over 20.63 crore people, including 6.29 crore youngsters and 4.14 crore women, across 5.71 lakh educational institutions, highlighting the program's pivotal role in the national fight against drug abuse.

Between 200 and 250 participants will gather in New Delhi, providing an opportunity to engage with prominent dignitaries, the statement added.

