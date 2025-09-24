EDF's Nuclear Billion-Euro Investment Challenge Amid Debt Dilemma

French utility giant EDF is facing mounting financial hurdles as it prepares to invest €460 billion by 2040, primarily on its aging domestic nuclear fleet. The French Court of Auditors highlighted that nearly all of France's nuclear reactors require extensive maintenance, with EDF planning to develop six more in the coming decades.

According to Ines Mercereau, president of the Court of Auditors, these investments are critical for preserving the competitiveness of the French economy, particularly concerning energy bills. Nearly 20% of the investment will sustain the existing nuclear fleet, with annual maintenance costs amounting to €5 billion to €6 billion as reactors age up to 60 years.

Rising debt and cash flow issues complicate EDF's capital-raising efforts, as identified in the Court's report. Market dynamics further aggravate the situation, with falling electricity prices harming EDF's revenue prospects. Seeking solutions, the Court recommended enhanced profitability monitoring of renewable investments and clearer risk-sharing among shareholders.