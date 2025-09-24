Left Menu

Kangana Ranaut Urges Action on Himachal's Road Crisis Amidst Monsoon Devastation

BJP Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut commends NHAI for restoring major highways post-disaster in Himachal Pradesh but criticizes the poor state of link roads. She reports inadequacies to local authorities as monsoon havoc has resulted in significant casualties and infrastructure damage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2025 17:23 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 17:23 IST
Kangana Ranaut Urges Action on Himachal's Road Crisis Amidst Monsoon Devastation
BJP MP Kangana Ranaut (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday lauded the efforts of the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) in quickly restoring major connectivity in disaster-affected Himachal Pradesh. However, she expressed disappointment regarding the dire condition of the state's link roads and highways.

Kangana has addressed these concerns to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu and Public Works Department Minister Vikramaditya Singh, highlighting the yet-to-be-cleared debris from recent landslides and flash floods. "The situation is very disappointing in Himachal Pradesh," the BJP MP stated. "While NHAI's work is progressing rapidly, link roads remain in poor condition, and the debris is yet to be removed," she emphasized, urging the formation of a dedicated team to address the crisis.

Adding to the state's woes, the monsoon has claimed 451 lives since June 20, with a staggering 262 deaths attributed to rain-related disasters, according to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA). Himachal Pradesh's infrastructure has suffered catastrophic damage, with extensive losses in public works, irrigation, and power sectors among others, amounting to Rs 4,86,116 lakh (Rs 4,861 crore).

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Treasury Secretary Warns of NYC Bailout Risk under Mamdani's Plans

Treasury Secretary Warns of NYC Bailout Risk under Mamdani's Plans

 United States
2
KTR Launches Scathing Attack on Congress and BJP, Calls for Professionalism in Politics

KTR Launches Scathing Attack on Congress and BJP, Calls for Professionalism ...

 India
3
NCLAT Upholds CCI's Verdict on Cartelisation in UP Soil Testing Tenders

NCLAT Upholds CCI's Verdict on Cartelisation in UP Soil Testing Tenders

 India
4
Violence orchestrated under conspiracy to disturb peaceful atmosphere in Ladakh: LG Kavinder Gupta.

Violence orchestrated under conspiracy to disturb peaceful atmosphere in Lad...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Conflict to Corruption: SDG 16 Report Sounds Alarm on Global Peace and Justice

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

From Compost to Chaos: Why Jashore’s 5Rs Waste Plan Falls Short of Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025