Kangana Ranaut Urges Action on Himachal's Road Crisis Amidst Monsoon Devastation

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday lauded the efforts of the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) in quickly restoring major connectivity in disaster-affected Himachal Pradesh. However, she expressed disappointment regarding the dire condition of the state's link roads and highways.

Kangana has addressed these concerns to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu and Public Works Department Minister Vikramaditya Singh, highlighting the yet-to-be-cleared debris from recent landslides and flash floods. "The situation is very disappointing in Himachal Pradesh," the BJP MP stated. "While NHAI's work is progressing rapidly, link roads remain in poor condition, and the debris is yet to be removed," she emphasized, urging the formation of a dedicated team to address the crisis.

Adding to the state's woes, the monsoon has claimed 451 lives since June 20, with a staggering 262 deaths attributed to rain-related disasters, according to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA). Himachal Pradesh's infrastructure has suffered catastrophic damage, with extensive losses in public works, irrigation, and power sectors among others, amounting to Rs 4,86,116 lakh (Rs 4,861 crore).

(With inputs from agencies.)